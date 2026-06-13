Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,143 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Salesforce by 40.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 897,917 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $212,806,000 after purchasing an additional 260,710 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 79,627 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 50.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Salesforce by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,513 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $307,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $166.07 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.89. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.40 and a 12-month high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce’s latest quarter was strong, with revenue of $11.13 billion, EPS of $3.88, and AI/data ARR rising to $3.4 billion; Agentforce alone reached $1.2 billion in ARR, reinforcing the company’s AI growth story and supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Salesforce’s latest quarter was strong, with revenue of $11.13 billion, EPS of $3.88, and AI/data ARR rising to $3.4 billion; Agentforce alone reached $1.2 billion in ARR, reinforcing the company’s AI growth story and supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings expectations for Salesforce, estimating FY2027 EPS at $10.17 and FY2028 EPS at $11.07, which suggests confidence in longer-term profitability. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings expectations for Salesforce, estimating FY2027 EPS at $10.17 and FY2028 EPS at $11.07, which suggests confidence in longer-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is getting renewed attention from market watchers, and several articles highlight that its AI pivot and low valuation could attract investors if execution continues to improve. Article Title

Salesforce is getting renewed attention from market watchers, and several articles highlight that its AI pivot and low valuation could attract investors if execution continues to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce is also being discussed in the context of broader software-sector weakness, with investors favoring AI infrastructure and chip names over traditional subscription software. Article Title

Salesforce is also being discussed in the context of broader software-sector weakness, with investors favoring AI infrastructure and chip names over traditional subscription software. Negative Sentiment: Salesforce announced another round of layoffs tied to its AI and Marketing Cloud teams, signaling restructuring pressure as it shifts toward AI-focused and usage-based monetization models. Article Title

Salesforce announced another round of layoffs tied to its AI and Marketing Cloud teams, signaling restructuring pressure as it shifts toward AI-focused and usage-based monetization models. Negative Sentiment: Several reports note that CRM shares are near 52-week lows as investors worry the market is rotating away from legacy software names, keeping pressure on the stock despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.26.

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About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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