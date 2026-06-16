Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,398 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 79,627 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,513 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $307,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,025,791,000 after buying an additional 101,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.26.

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Trending Headlines about Salesforce

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Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9%

Salesforce stock opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.26. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.40 and a 52 week high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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