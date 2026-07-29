Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Salesforce were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $1,986,000. Pincus Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:CRM opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.08. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

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Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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