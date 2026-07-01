Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Salesforce were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. McMillan Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. McMillan Office Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,092.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Salesforce, signaling slightly better long-term earnings expectations versus the current consensus. MarketBeat Salesforce earnings update

Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Salesforce, signaling slightly better long-term earnings expectations versus the current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage highlighted Salesforce as a potential pullback buy, noting analyst targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. 5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback

Some coverage highlighted Salesforce as a potential pullback buy, noting analyst targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to focus on Agentforce and Salesforce’s AI-driven, usage-based software strategy, which supports the long-term growth story after the latest quarter beat expectations and raised revenue guidance. Salesforce (CRM) Is Up 5.5% After Beating Q1 Targets And Raising Revenue Outlook - What's Changed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Phillip Securities cut Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $156.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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