Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608,877 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 146,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Salesforce worth $691,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.4%

Salesforce stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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