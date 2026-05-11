Sanchez Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sanchez Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,812 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ is benefiting from a fresh Nasdaq-100 record, with large-cap tech and AI-related stocks driving the index higher and reinforcing bullish momentum. Nasdaq-100 record fuels QQQ debate on long-term gains
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights AI as a leading theme, which supports QQQ because of its heavy exposure to top technology and AI beneficiaries. 3 Market Themes Driving Stocks Right Now: AI, Alt Energy and Commodities
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market gains and stronger U.S. stock indexes are lifting index ETFs, adding support for QQQ alongside other equity funds. Exchange-Traded Funds Rise as US Equities Gain Midday
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ has seen significant inflows as investors buy the Nasdaq-100 rebound, indicating continued demand for the ETF. QQQ sees $10B inflow in 21 days as Nasdaq 100 rebounds
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles debate whether QQQ is still attractive after the Nasdaq-100’s record run, which reflects investor interest but does not point to a clear near-term catalyst. VOO vs. QQQ: Which Index Fund Is the Better Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage focuses on market structure, sentiment, and index comparisons, which may influence trading interest but are less likely to move QQQ directly. QQQ vs. IWM: Is Large-Cap Growth or Small-Cap Diversification the Better Choice for Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the rally could be getting stretched, and a potential summer drawdown could pressure high-growth Nasdaq ETFs like QQQ if sentiment cools. A Significant Drawdown Is Likely This Summer
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ opened at $710.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $486.20 and a twelve month high of $711.23.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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