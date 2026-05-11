Sanchez Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sanchez Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,812 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $710.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $486.20 and a twelve month high of $711.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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