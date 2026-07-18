Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 210,964 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,732 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 210,964 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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