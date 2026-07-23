Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 154.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,793,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,480,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 365,535 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 823,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 359,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.75.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.8%

BRX stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $32.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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