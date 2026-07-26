Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Medpace were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 22.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. MarketWatch article

Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Benzinga article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Seeking Alpha article

Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Benzinga article

Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s move to a 52-week high reflects strong recent performance, but one Zacks note questioned whether the rally can continue, indicating the market may now be weighing valuation against the improved fundamentals. Zacks article

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $601.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.00 and a 1 year high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Barclays set a $600.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $560.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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