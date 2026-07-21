Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 30,567 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM - Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,410 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,567 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,165 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company's stock.

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Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

HESM stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 84.47% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.7792 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Hess Midstream Partners's dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess Midstream Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $38.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

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