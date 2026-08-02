Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Sandisk by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

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More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure spending remains a major potential growth driver. Analysts point to more than $750 billion in expected 2026 Big Tech capital expenditures, which could support demand for Sandisk’s enterprise storage and memory products. Buy 5 AI Infrastructure Stocks as Big Tech’s Assure Lasting AI Frenzy

AI infrastructure spending remains a major potential growth driver. Analysts point to more than $750 billion in expected 2026 Big Tech capital expenditures, which could support demand for Sandisk’s enterprise storage and memory products. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s roughly $190 billion capital-spending commitment and strong AI-related results helped revive optimism about data-center demand. Samsung also reported a sharp increase in chip profit and expects memory shortages to persist into 2028, supporting the broader industry outlook. Why Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Microsoft’s roughly $190 billion capital-spending commitment and strong AI-related results helped revive optimism about data-center demand. Samsung also reported a sharp increase in chip profit and expects memory shortages to persist into 2028, supporting the broader industry outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyses argue that AI inference and enterprise storage may structurally improve NAND demand. Sandisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while analysts have continued raising estimates. Sandisk’s Biggest Opportunity Yet

Several bullish analyses argue that AI inference and enterprise storage may structurally improve NAND demand. Sandisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while analysts have continued raising estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a significant move around the August 5 earnings release. The event could bring a sharp rebound if results and guidance confirm AI demand, but it also creates elevated downside risk if expectations are missed. SanDisk Q4 Earnings Options Outlook

Options traders expect a significant move around the August 5 earnings release. The event could bring a sharp rebound if results and guidance confirm AI demand, but it also creates elevated downside risk if expectations are missed. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Chinese competition could intensify another NAND downturn. Some analysts also warn that the AI boom may moderate before 2029, making Sandisk’s elevated valuation and ambitious price targets vulnerable. Sandisk Stock Slides as Chinese Competition Rattles NAND Outlook

Investors remain concerned that Chinese competition could intensify another NAND downturn. Some analysts also warn that the AI boom may moderate before 2029, making Sandisk’s elevated valuation and ambitious price targets vulnerable. Negative Sentiment: The rapid reversal in memory stocks and recent forced selling have weakened sentiment, with Sandisk’s technical indicators reaching deeply oversold levels. That may attract bargain hunters, but it also highlights how sharply expectations and momentum have deteriorated. Is the Sandisk Stock Crash Over?

Sandisk Trading Down 5.1%

SNDK stock opened at $1,214.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,729.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,116.58.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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