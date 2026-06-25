Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

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More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blowout Q3 earnings are helping lift sentiment across memory and storage stocks, including Sandisk, as investors view the results as evidence that AI-driven demand remains strong for NAND and related memory products. Article Title

Micron’s blowout Q3 earnings are helping lift sentiment across memory and storage stocks, including Sandisk, as investors view the results as evidence that AI-driven demand remains strong for NAND and related memory products. Positive Sentiment: Several reports say Sandisk’s AI-focused pivot is gaining traction, with analysts and commentators highlighting strong revenue growth, high margins, and large long-term supply commitments that support the bull case for the company. Article Title

Several reports say Sandisk’s AI-focused pivot is gaining traction, with analysts and commentators highlighting strong revenue growth, high margins, and large long-term supply commitments that support the bull case for the company. Positive Sentiment: Despite the recent selloff, some market watchers say Sandisk remains investable after its massive run, pointing to continued AI-related demand, new product launches, and the company’s transformation into a higher-value data-center supplier. Article Title

Despite the recent selloff, some market watchers say Sandisk remains investable after its massive run, pointing to continued AI-related demand, new product launches, and the company’s transformation into a higher-value data-center supplier. Neutral Sentiment: Some technical commentary says the stock is testing key support after a strong rally, suggesting the current move may be a routine consolidation unless that support fails. Article Title

Some technical commentary says the stock is testing key support after a strong rally, suggesting the current move may be a routine consolidation unless that support fails. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles warn that Sandisk has run too far, with some price targets well below current levels and commentary that risk/reward has worsened after the stock’s huge year-to-date surge. Article Title

Recent articles warn that Sandisk has run too far, with some price targets well below current levels and commentary that risk/reward has worsened after the stock’s huge year-to-date surge. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and AI-bubble fears have triggered profit-taking in memory stocks, and Sandisk has been caught up in the sector-wide selloff. Article Title

Sandisk Trading Down 2.4%

SNDK opened at $1,916.14 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,494.22 and its 200-day moving average is $857.75. The stock has a market cap of $283.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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