Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Sandisk were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $1,382.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $1,600.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $980.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,065.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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