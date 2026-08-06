Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,350.50 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,717.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 5.20.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $39.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $33.28 by $5.97. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue was up 371.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 44.000-46.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $14.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $10,863,593. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal Q4 results. Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Sandisk Corporation Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand remains a major growth driver. Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Sandisk Forecasts Upbeat Quarterly Revenue on AI-Driven Demand

Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns were increased. Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Sandisk Stock Slides Despite Revenue Surge and Buyback

Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 fiscal 2027 guidance was mixed. Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Sandisk Slips as Mixed Guidance Overshadows Strong Q4 Results

Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be questioning whether the growth and margin surge can last. Concerns include NAND pricing volatility, potential oversupply, competition from Chinese producers and the possibility that elevated expectations were not fully reflected in the revenue outlook. These concerns outweighed the strong quarterly beat in the immediate market reaction. Sandisk This Insane Growth May Not Be Good Enough

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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