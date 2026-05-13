Sandro Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sandro Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $299.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $256.00 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $816.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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