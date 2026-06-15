Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842,914 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,596,637 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of ServiceNow worth $588,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,135,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $173,871,000 after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 330,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 269,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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