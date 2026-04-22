SAP SE $SAP Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 1,582.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,295 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 768,725 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SAP worth $198,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $3,342,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,760,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $2.9291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 175.0%. SAP's payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. HSBC upgraded SAP to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of SAP from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Santander upgraded shares of SAP to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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