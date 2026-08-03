Sapient Capital LLC Has $12.33 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sapient Capital LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,752 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 19,619 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $509.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $353.33 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $398.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.13. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,795. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ISRG , arguing that the recent selloff was excessive. The firm’s revised price target of $475 implies meaningful upside and may be supporting renewed investor interest. UBS upgrades Intuitive Surgical

UBS upgraded , arguing that the recent selloff was excessive. The firm’s revised price target of $475 implies meaningful upside and may be supporting renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical’s expansion beyond urology into general surgery and other specialties could create additional procedure growth and increase long-term demand for da Vinci systems, instruments and related services. Robotic surgery expansion beyond urology

Intuitive Surgical’s expansion beyond urology into general surgery and other specialties could create additional procedure growth and increase long-term demand for da Vinci systems, instruments and related services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the brokerage consensus at “Moderate Buy.” The company’s recurring revenue from instruments and accessories, expanding installed base and durable robotic-surgery demand remain key bullish arguments. Brokerage consensus on Intuitive Surgical

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the brokerage consensus at “Moderate Buy.” The company’s recurring revenue from instruments and accessories, expanding installed base and durable robotic-surgery demand remain key bullish arguments. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted the unusually high level of investor interest in ISRG, but the article did not provide a new earnings or guidance catalyst. Zacks investor attention report

Zacks highlighted the unusually high level of investor interest in ISRG, but the article did not provide a new earnings or guidance catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: An executive’s small stock sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by roughly 2%, making them unlikely to materially alter the investment case. Intuitive Surgical insider sale

An executive’s small stock sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by roughly 2%, making them unlikely to materially alter the investment case. Negative Sentiment: HSBC lowered Intuitive Surgical from Buy to Hold and set a $391 price target. Although that target remains above recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in the stock’s near-term upside. HSBC downgrades Intuitive Surgical

HSBC lowered Intuitive Surgical from Buy to Hold and set a $391 price target. Although that target remains above recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in the stock’s near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite a quarterly revenue and earnings beat, investors remain concerned about softer U.S. procedure growth, deferred care and the premium valuation. Those worries have contributed to continued pressure in the shares. Intuitive Surgical post-earnings selloff

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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