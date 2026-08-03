Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,808 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 135,340 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Attractive valuation and robotaxi optimism: Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Uber Viewed as Undervalued Robotaxi Disruption Fears

Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle expansion: Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Uber Autonomous Vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats broadens grocery reach: Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Uber Eats Grocery Expansion

Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings estimates are the immediate catalyst: Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Analyst Projections for Uber Q2

Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risks remain significant: Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Uber Q2 Buy Sell or Hold DoorDash Drone Certification

Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Negative Sentiment: AI restructuring adds uncertainty: Uber is cutting dozens of jobs as part of an artificial-intelligence restructuring effort. Although the move could improve efficiency, it introduces execution risk and may signal near-term disruption. Uber AI Restructuring

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $70.46 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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