Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,612 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 18,892 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share and net income of $14.53 billion , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. ExxonMobil quarterly profit hits four-year high but misses analyst estimates

ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and net income of , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Guyana set for bigger oil profits as ExxonMobil recoups initial costs

Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Exxon Is Bullish on Mideast Despite Half-Million-Barrel War Hit

ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.52 missed the $3.56 consensus estimate, while other reports cited a wider miss against a $3.68 forecast. Scheduled refinery maintenance and repairs limited fuel-making profits, making Exxon’s results less impressive than Chevron’s earnings beat. ExxonMobil Q2 2026 earnings miss on refinery maintenance

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $155.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.94 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.02%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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