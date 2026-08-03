Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Evansbrook LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, DV Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $256.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.51. The company has a market capitalization of $618.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $274.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish: JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology expansion strengthens the growth pipeline: J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Promising regulatory and shareholder-return news: The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. RYBREVANT FASPRO Receives FDA Priority Review

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. Neutral Sentiment: In-vivo CAR-T investment adds potential but carries execution risk: JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. J&J Ventures Further Into In Vivo CAR-T

JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The $5.5 billion talc settlement weighs on sentiment: The proposed agreement would resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to 95% claimant participation. Although it could reduce litigation uncertainty, investors are focused on the substantial cash obligation, including up to $3 billion in 2027, and execution risk. Johnson & Johnson to Pay $5.5 Billion to Resolve Talc Litigation

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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