Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,144,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,733,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 122,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,449,000 after buying an additional 3,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,484,902 shares of the company's stock worth $27,099,000 after buying an additional 255,494 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Fuels

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 313,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,985,818.80. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ross R. Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $967,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 256,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,105.64. This represents a 40.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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