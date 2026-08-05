Sapient Capital LLC Sells 115,431 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 115,431 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,064,000. Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 597,341 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $56,956,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 434,393 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,419,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,727.32. This represents a 19.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,800 shares of company stock worth $781,412. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Leerink Partners set a $60.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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