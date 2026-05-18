Sapient Capital LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,368 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up approximately 1.0% of Sapient Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $68,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $957.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.95. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.64 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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