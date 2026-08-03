Sapient Capital LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. S&A Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $213,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 231,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $164,107,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CAT opened at $815.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $924.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.80. The stock has a market cap of $375.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.46 and a 12 month high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $966.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,131 shares of company stock valued at $82,660,580. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Here's Why Caterpillar Is a Buy Before Earnings

Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Caterpillar invests to develop manufacturing talent in Illinois

Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Caterpillar

Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Baird Just Downgraded Caterpillar Stock

Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Negative Sentiment: The stock has declined for six consecutive weeks from its 2026 high, reflecting reduced confidence in growth expectations and heightened sensitivity to the upcoming earnings report. Caterpillar stock has slumped

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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