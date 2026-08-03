Sapient Capital LLC Sells 20,305 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,305 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,502,719 shares of company stock valued at $126,087,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results remain the primary catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue increased 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, topping the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume rose 5%, and management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $3.27-$3.30 per share. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue increased 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, topping the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume rose 5%, and management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $3.27-$3.30 per share. Positive Sentiment: Premium beverages could support future revenue growth. Coca-Cola is using innovation, pricing and packaging to expand premium offerings and capture higher-value consumption occasions. Growth in Fairlife, zero-sugar products and favorable product mix also contributed to recent momentum. Can Coca-Cola's Premium Beverage Strategy Boost Revenues?

Coca-Cola is using innovation, pricing and packaging to expand premium offerings and capture higher-value consumption occasions. Growth in Fairlife, zero-sugar products and favorable product mix also contributed to recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher. Jefferies raised its target to $104, TD Cowen to $100 and Argus to $97 with a Buy rating. Citigroup also forecast meaningful appreciation, helping reinforce the broadly Moderate Buy consensus.

Jefferies raised its target to $104, TD Cowen to $100 and Argus to $97 with a Buy rating. Citigroup also forecast meaningful appreciation, helping reinforce the broadly Moderate Buy consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend remains an income-supporting feature. Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized, representing an approximately 2.4% yield at recent prices. The company’s long dividend-growth record continues to appeal to defensive and income-focused investors. Coca-Cola Raised Its Full-Year Guidance

Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized, representing an approximately 2.4% yield at recent prices. The company’s long dividend-growth record continues to appeal to defensive and income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation may be limiting near-term upside. With KO trading near its 52-week high at roughly 26 times earnings, HSBC cut the stock to Hold and argued that PepsiCo may offer better value. Coca-Cola Cut to Hold at HSBC

With KO trading near its 52-week high at roughly 26 times earnings, HSBC cut the stock to Hold and argued that PepsiCo may offer better value. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling creates a modest sentiment overhang. Chairman James Quincey sold approximately $13.1 million of shares, following a larger sale the prior day. The transactions were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding, making them less concerning than discretionary sales but still notable.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $87.67 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 28.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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