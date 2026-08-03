Sapient Capital LLC Sells 306,176 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,596 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 306,176 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,018,394 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,079,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $827,582,000 after buying an additional 195,088 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst raises strengthen the earnings outlook. US Capital Advisors increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.52 from $1.44, matching consensus, and raised its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, and FY2028. The firm’s FY2028 forecast rose to $1.50 from $1.45, suggesting improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s cash-generating pipeline operations. US Capital Advisors estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.52 from $1.44, matching consensus, and raised its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q4 2027, and FY2028. The firm’s FY2028 forecast rose to $1.50 from $1.45, suggesting improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s cash-generating pipeline operations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend appeal remains a focus for income investors. Fresh attention on Kinder Morgan’s dividend may support demand for the stock, particularly because pipeline companies are often valued for recurring cash flow and shareholder distributions. Kinder Morgan dividend article

Fresh attention on Kinder Morgan’s dividend may support demand for the stock, particularly because pipeline companies are often valued for recurring cash flow and shareholder distributions. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and estimates provide context. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter produced $0.37 in EPS, above the $0.31 analyst consensus, with revenue up 10.8% year over year. However, the stock trades at roughly 20.6 times earnings, and some longer-term estimates remain below the broader consensus, which could limit further upside unless execution continues to improve.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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