Sapient Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,319 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 868,314 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Uranium Energy worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $774,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $551,854,000 after buying an additional 11,521,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,462,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $203,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uranium Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Energy wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here