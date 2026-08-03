Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Sapient Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Uranium Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sapient Capital LLC cut its Uranium Energy stake by 46.6% in the first quarter, selling 868,314 shares and retaining 993,319 shares worth approximately $13.4 million.
  • Other major institutional investors, including Vanguard, State Street, VanEck and T. Rowe Price, increased their positions; institutions collectively own 62.28% of UEC’s outstanding stock.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $17.41, although UEC recently opened at $9.60 and reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.07, below the $0.03 loss estimate.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,319 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 868,314 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Uranium Energy worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $774,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $551,854,000 after buying an additional 11,521,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,462,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $203,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Uranium Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Uranium Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Energy wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines