Saturna Capital Corp Boosts Stake in NiCE $NICE

Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in NiCE were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiCE by 1,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,578,940 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,414 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE during the 4th quarter worth $100,154,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in NiCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,944,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in NiCE during the third quarter valued at about $88,599,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NiCE by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 880,059 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $99,482,000 after purchasing an additional 233,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NiCE

NiCE Stock Down 7.1%

NICE stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. NiCE has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. NiCE's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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