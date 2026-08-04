Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,264 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 261,563 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Savers Value Village worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $57,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 41,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $419,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,419.04. This trade represents a 46.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 3.5%

Savers Value Village stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.29%.The business had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SVV shares. Weiss Ratings cut Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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