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Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 3,135 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Saxon Interests Inc. cut its IBM stake by 44% in the first quarter, selling 3,135 shares and leaving it with 3,998 shares valued at about $969,000.
  • IBM continues to attract institutional and analyst attention, with several investors adding positions and Wall Street generally holding a Moderate Buy view, including a $306.47 consensus price target.
  • The company is seeing supportive news flow from its business and technology segments, including new z17 and LinuxONE systems, strong quarterly results, and a higher dividend of $1.69 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,998 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $305.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business's 50-day moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.05. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $291.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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