SB Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 4,094 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SB Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,094 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $58,712,878,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28,482.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,569,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,841,419 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,543,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,013 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Freedom Capital downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $363.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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