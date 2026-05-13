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SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its Broadcom stake by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 10,014 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 70,740 shares worth about $24.5 million.
  • Broadcom reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $19.31 billion, both slightly ahead of estimates. Revenue rose 29.5% year over year, underscoring strong momentum.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on AVGO, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating staying at “Moderate Buy.” Citi recently lifted its target to $500, citing strong AI demand and expectations for another strong quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $419.30 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $358.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $437.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $436.13.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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