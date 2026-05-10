SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 100,967 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ - Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,967 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $15,090,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,435,000.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $145.65.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

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