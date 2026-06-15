Scge Management L.P. Has $173.87 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 4.0% of Scge Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $173,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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