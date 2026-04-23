Schear Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $387.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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