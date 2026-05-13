Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.70 Million Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,734 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,299 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.46% of Chemed worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,031 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 71.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $501.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Stock Down 0.3%

Chemed stock opened at $420.08 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $365.20 and a 1-year high of $583.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $396.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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