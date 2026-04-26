Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $117.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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