S&CO Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,156 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 131,925 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,807,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,314,800 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $12,437,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,800 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day moving average of $196.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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