Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,076 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 401.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $2,210,933. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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