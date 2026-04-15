SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,558 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus set a $265.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.03 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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