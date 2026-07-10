Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Holdings Lifted by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,825 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $886.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $890.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $875.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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