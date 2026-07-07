Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Holdings Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $868.26 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $858.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $880.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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