Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Position Decreased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,483 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $547.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $72.62 and a 1 year high of $553.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.54 and a 200-day moving average of $333.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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