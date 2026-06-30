Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $874.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Benzinga report on Cantor Fitzgerald upgrade

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reinforcing the view that Seagate could benefit further from AI infrastructure spending and tight memory supply. Yahoo Finance company news for Jun 29, 2026

Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reinforcing the view that Seagate could benefit further from AI infrastructure spending and tight memory supply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Seagate as one of the leading AI infrastructure and memory stocks, with commentary pointing to strong earnings trends and structural demand from cloud and AI customers. Zacks article on AI infrastructure stocks

Multiple articles highlighted Seagate as one of the leading AI infrastructure and memory stocks, with commentary pointing to strong earnings trends and structural demand from cloud and AI customers. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s plan to redeem $150.7 million of exchangeable notes due 2028 should modestly improve the balance sheet and reduce future debt-related risk. Yahoo Finance article on debt redemption

Seagate’s plan to redeem $150.7 million of exchangeable notes due 2028 should modestly improve the balance sheet and reduce future debt-related risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested the stock may already reflect a lot of the good news, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing Seagate is performing well but leaves limited upside from current levels. Seeking Alpha article on Seagate valuation

Some commentary suggested the stock may already reflect a lot of the good news, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing Seagate is performing well but leaves limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Another market note said Seagate has benefited from a broader memory shortage and stronger pricing, but the article focused more on the industry backdrop than on a new company-specific catalyst. MarketBeat article on memory stocks

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $968.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $827.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $217.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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