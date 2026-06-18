Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Avala Global LP

Avala Global LP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,430 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 4.0% of Avala Global LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avala Global LP owned approximately 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $83,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Article Title

Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Article Title

Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Article Title

Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Article Title

Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity.

Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns.

Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Because the stock has surged sharply already, some analysts and commentators warned the market may be pricing in a lot of perfection, leaving less room for error if storage pricing or AI demand cools. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.4%

STX opened at $1,066.07 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $1,097.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $745.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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