Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,414 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 133,337 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 0.9% of Castle Hook Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.37% of Seagate Technology worth $220,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $5,395,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $1,066.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $1,097.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $745.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Article Title

Morgan Stanley’s bullish call helped reinforce the view that Seagate is a key beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with analysts citing pricing power and supply shortages that could support earnings for years. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Article Title

Recent coverage has highlighted Seagate as one of the top-performing memory/storage names in 2026, as investors continue to favor companies tied to AI data-center buildout and rising storage demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Article Title

Additional reports this week said Seagate’s Mozaic HAMR platform and higher-capacity drives could strengthen its competitive position as AI-driven storage needs expand. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Article Title

Seagate also got a lift from broader sector optimism after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire reduced geopolitical risk and improved sentiment toward memory and storage stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity.

Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares recently, but the transactions were relatively small versus their holdings and may simply reflect pre-planned trading activity. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns.

Some articles noted Seagate is already in a strong technical run and has reached new highs, which may attract momentum investors but also raises valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Because the stock has surged sharply already, some analysts and commentators warned the market may be pricing in a lot of perfection, leaving less room for error if storage pricing or AI demand cools. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

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