Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,978 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $30,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,556,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,277,188.23. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $968.53 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $827.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $874.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Benzinga report on Cantor Fitzgerald upgrade

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,300 from $1,000 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reinforcing the view that Seagate could benefit further from AI infrastructure spending and tight memory supply. Yahoo Finance company news for Jun 29, 2026

Melius Research initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $1,600 price target, reinforcing the view that Seagate could benefit further from AI infrastructure spending and tight memory supply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Seagate as one of the leading AI infrastructure and memory stocks, with commentary pointing to strong earnings trends and structural demand from cloud and AI customers. Zacks article on AI infrastructure stocks

Multiple articles highlighted Seagate as one of the leading AI infrastructure and memory stocks, with commentary pointing to strong earnings trends and structural demand from cloud and AI customers. Positive Sentiment: Seagate’s plan to redeem $150.7 million of exchangeable notes due 2028 should modestly improve the balance sheet and reduce future debt-related risk. Yahoo Finance article on debt redemption

Seagate’s plan to redeem $150.7 million of exchangeable notes due 2028 should modestly improve the balance sheet and reduce future debt-related risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested the stock may already reflect a lot of the good news, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing Seagate is performing well but leaves limited upside from current levels. Seeking Alpha article on Seagate valuation

Some commentary suggested the stock may already reflect a lot of the good news, with one Seeking Alpha piece arguing Seagate is performing well but leaves limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Another market note said Seagate has benefited from a broader memory shortage and stronger pricing, but the article focused more on the industry backdrop than on a new company-specific catalyst. MarketBeat article on memory stocks

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here