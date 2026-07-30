Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,228 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 7.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Seagate reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus and revenue of $3.63 billion versus $3.50 billion. Revenue rose 48.5% year over year, while the company highlighted record profitability and $3.1 billion in fiscal-year free cash flow. Seagate fiscal fourth-quarter results

Seagate reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.71 versus the $5.10 consensus and revenue of $3.63 billion versus $3.50 billion. Revenue rose 48.5% year over year, while the company highlighted record profitability and $3.1 billion in fiscal-year free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat guidance raised confidence: Fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS is expected at $7.10-$7.50, well above the approximately $5.63 analyst estimate, with revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.2 billion versus consensus near $3.7 billion. The outlook supports the view that demand is not limited to a short-lived AI spending spike. Seagate AI-driven storage outlook

Fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS is expected at $7.10-$7.50, well above the approximately $5.63 analyst estimate, with revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.2 billion versus consensus near $3.7 billion. The outlook supports the view that demand is not limited to a short-lived AI spending spike. Positive Sentiment: AI storage demand and pricing power: Cloud and data-center customers are expanding storage capacity, while Seagate’s HAMR and Mozaic technologies allow higher-capacity drives without equivalent manufacturing expansion. Analysts cited strong execution, scarce supply and a potentially favorable new pricing environment. Wall Street praises Seagate execution and pricing power

Cloud and data-center customers are expanding storage capacity, while Seagate’s HAMR and Mozaic technologies allow higher-capacity drives without equivalent manufacturing expansion. Analysts cited strong execution, scarce supply and a potentially favorable new pricing environment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Citi, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, Wedbush, Susquehanna and Rosenblatt raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $875 to $1,400. Cantor Fitzgerald also reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $1,300 target, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings report.

Citi, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, Wedbush, Susquehanna and Rosenblatt raised their price targets, with targets ranging from $875 to $1,400. Cantor Fitzgerald also reaffirmed an overweight rating with a $1,300 target, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The payout provides income support but is modest relative to the stock’s valuation and growth profile.

Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The payout provides income support but is modest relative to the stock’s valuation and growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain risks: The stock trades at a high earnings multiple after a major rally, and its elevated beta leaves it vulnerable if AI infrastructure spending slows. A broader memory-sector selloff and concerns that strong results are already priced in could limit further gains.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.00.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $764.43 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $895.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.36.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 680.78% and a net margin of 26.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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