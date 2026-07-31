Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stock Holdings Cut by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,988 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 3.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $36,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seagate reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.71, ahead of the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, exceeding expectations. Management guided to fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS of $7.10–$7.50, well above the prior outlook and supporting expectations for continued momentum. STX Q4 Earnings Top on 48% Sales Jump, AI-led Storage Demand Continues

Seagate reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.71, ahead of the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, exceeding expectations. Management guided to fiscal first-quarter 2027 EPS of $7.10–$7.50, well above the prior outlook and supporting expectations for continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors and analysts highlighted durable cloud and AI-storage demand, persistent data reuse, nearline capacity allocated through 2028 and Seagate’s Mozaic and HAMR technologies, with drives reaching up to 44TB. These trends improve demand visibility, operating leverage and potential cash flow. How Seagate's HAMR Shift Is Driving the Next AI Storage Growth Wave

Investors and analysts highlighted durable cloud and AI-storage demand, persistent data reuse, nearline capacity allocated through 2028 and Seagate’s Mozaic and HAMR technologies, with drives reaching up to 44TB. These trends improve demand visibility, operating leverage and potential cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street firms raised their targets following the earnings report. Barclays lifted its target to $1,250 and JPMorgan to $1,240, while Citi, Cantor Fitzgerald, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen and Wedbush also maintained bullish ratings or increased targets. Zacks Research upgraded STX to “strong buy.”

Wall Street firms raised their targets following the earnings report. Barclays lifted its target to $1,250 and JPMorgan to $1,240, while Citi, Cantor Fitzgerald, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen and Wedbush also maintained bullish ratings or increased targets. Zacks Research upgraded STX to “strong buy.” Positive Sentiment: The favorable read-through extended across AI and memory stocks, with Seagate’s results helping reinforce the view that data-center infrastructure spending remains strong despite recent concerns about the sustainability of the AI rally.

The favorable read-through extended across AI and memory stocks, with Seagate’s results helping reinforce the view that data-center infrastructure spending remains strong despite recent concerns about the sustainability of the AI rally. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable in October. The dividend provides shareholder support but is modest relative to the company’s valuation and is unlikely to be the main trading catalyst.

Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable in October. The dividend provides shareholder support but is modest relative to the company’s valuation and is unlikely to be the main trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: After its substantial 2026 rally, STX trades at a premium valuation, leaving less room for execution errors. Any slowdown in AI-storage orders, pricing, HAMR adoption or supply fulfillment could trigger profit-taking. Is STX Stock Still Attractive After Its Massive 2026 Price Rally?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $1,240.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $986.00.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of STX opened at $851.68 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is $896.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.22. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 369.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here